Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €175.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. Deutsche Börse AG has a twelve month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

About Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit