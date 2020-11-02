Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $20.00 at MKM Partners

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 113.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $9.35. 209,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,901,293. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.24. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

