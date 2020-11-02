DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $273.40 Million

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Crex24 and Trade By Trade. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $273.40 million and $4.91 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 132.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000316 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 13,706,879,485 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, C-Patex, Huobi, CoinExchange, Crex24, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, cfinex, Bitbns, Bittylicious, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Graviex, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

