Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

DHC stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,819,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

