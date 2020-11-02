Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth $16,390,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 811,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 162,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 161.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,646,000 after buying an additional 157,168 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.08. 714,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $105.88.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

