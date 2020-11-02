EDUCare (EKT) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $392,225.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

EDUCare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

