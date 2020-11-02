Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,056 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,315 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $145,561,000 after acquiring an additional 613,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

