Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

EIGI opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 359,154 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

