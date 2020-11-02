EOS 1-Day Volume Tops $2.19 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $2.19 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00018182 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, Fatbtc, BtcTrade.im and CoinEx. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,024,119,778 coins and its circulating supply is 937,419,767 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

