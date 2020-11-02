Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $11.19 on Monday, reaching $742.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,560. The company’s fifty day moving average is $778.06 and its 200-day moving average is $732.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.