Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $579.69 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $579.69 million and approximately $567.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00037202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, BCEX, Bithumb and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.51 or 0.02870166 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, HitBTC, Bibox, OKEx, YoBit, RightBTC, Coinbase Pro, Coinnest, ChaoEX, Bitsane, Cryptopia, Gate.io, C2CX, ZB.COM, Indodax, Instant Bitex, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptomate, Huobi, Coinroom, FCoin, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, BigONE, Koineks, Exrates, Coinhub, Liquid, Korbit, ABCC, EXX, CoinBene, CoinEgg, BCEX, OKCoin International, BitForex, Bithumb, Coinone, CoinEx, HBUS, CoinTiger, Gatehub, Bitbns, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Bitfinex, LBank, BTC Markets, Coinut, Bit-Z, Exmo, CoinExchange, Kraken, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

