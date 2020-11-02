Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.45.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $74,629.41. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $74,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

