Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $169.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.45.

ETSY stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.97. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $9,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

