Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

