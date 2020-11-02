Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 58,486 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $37.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

