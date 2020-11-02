Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of DouYu International worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU opened at $15.50 on Monday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DOYU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 86 Research cut shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

