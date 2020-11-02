Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.