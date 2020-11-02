Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NetApp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NetApp by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

