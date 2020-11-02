Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2,162.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $50.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

