Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,097 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,642,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $86.55 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

