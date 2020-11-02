Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day moving average of $390.95. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.