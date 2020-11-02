Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $133.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

