Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,653 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Qiwi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 393,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi plc has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

