Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 43,462.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 585,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

