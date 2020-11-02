Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after buying an additional 834,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

