Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.5% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 85,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 853,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after buying an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219,195. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.