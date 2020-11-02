Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 2nd

Falcon Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FCACU) quiet period will end on Monday, November 2nd. Falcon Capital Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Falcon Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FCACU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

