Fantasy Sports (DFS) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $23,920.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

