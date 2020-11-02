Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $30.58 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BitMax, MXC and Dcoin. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $30.58 million and $4.77 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.52 or 0.03937649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00225389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Dcoin, MXC, Binance, Bitbns, BitAsset, IDEX, KuCoin, Coinall, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Coinsuper, Bittrex, BiKi, WazirX, Korbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.