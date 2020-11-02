Financial Comparison: Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) vs. Spark New Zealand (NYSE:SPKKY)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Spark New Zealand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.37 $121.00 million $1.03 16.39 Spark New Zealand $2.41 billion 2.25 $271.96 million $0.77 19.24

Spark New Zealand has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.17% 3.02% 1.50% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telephone and Data Systems and Spark New Zealand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $31.70, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Spark New Zealand on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business and outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; group insurance products; and mobile phone repair services. Further, the company retails telecommunications products and services; and distributes equipment. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.