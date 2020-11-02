Firo Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00029430 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Firo has a market cap of $44.23 million and $9.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,396.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.51 or 0.02870166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.66 or 0.01938236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00402584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00888231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00416348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,243 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

