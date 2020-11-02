FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.86.

FirstService stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4,141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,052,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,375,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,688 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,777 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 933,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,160 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

