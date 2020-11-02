FLO Price Reaches $0.0266 on Major Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $25,267.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

