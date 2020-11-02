FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.01 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $20,400.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, FOAM has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00080969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00210472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.01183600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 96,169.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00008583 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,834,500 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.