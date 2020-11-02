fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $639.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

