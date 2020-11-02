fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

