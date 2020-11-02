fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $13.49

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $14.45. fuboTV shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 90 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

