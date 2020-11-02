fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUBO opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.