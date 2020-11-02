GAN Limited’s (NYSE:GAN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 2nd

GAN’s (NYSE:GAN) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 2nd. GAN had issued 6,380,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $54,230,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GAN stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in GAN during the third quarter valued at $5,388,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 41.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $991,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

