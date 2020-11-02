General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $123,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 105,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,627.15. 12,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,568. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,730.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,670.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

