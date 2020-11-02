General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

AKAM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.43. 29,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

