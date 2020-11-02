General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,072 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.37. 117,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,693. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $543.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.86 million. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

