General American Investors Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 242,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,181. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.