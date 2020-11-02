General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 91,489 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,489 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 996.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Discovery by 105.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,963.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 114,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,645. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

