Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 176,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,096. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

