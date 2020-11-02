Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

