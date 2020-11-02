Goldcoin Trading 15.5% Lower This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Goldcoin has a market cap of $219,142.40 and approximately $24.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00398828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

