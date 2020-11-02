GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 2nd

GoodRx’s (NASDAQ:GDRX) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 2nd. GoodRx had issued 34,615,384 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $1,142,307,672 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $48.39 on Monday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $125,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $556,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $357,000.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.