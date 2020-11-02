Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 891 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. PPL makes up 2.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,760. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

