Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.63. 14,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.